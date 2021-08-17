Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre has shared beautiful photos with his girlfriend which seems like a pre-wedding shoot.

The reality star is reportedly getting set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anu Oladosu.

Recall, Tobi Bakre, who was a finalist in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show and brother to KraksTV founder, Tunde Bakre recently disclosed that he’s ready to become a married man.

Taking to his verified social media page, Tobi Bakre shared stunning photos as he announced his upcoming wedding to his followers, fans and friends.

According to Tobi, “dem catch me”, he said … referring to his longtime girlfriend Anu Oladosu who is seen in the photo holding hands with him while he stayed in the air.

While captioning the post, the 27-year-old reality TV star wrote:

“Na so I jump. Sha Sha I no land o. Dem catch me 😁 ”