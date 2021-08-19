Tonto Dikeh’s former bestie, Lady Golfer mocks her amidst allegations that her man is cheating on her

Tonto Dikeh’s former bestie, Lady Golfer has taken to her Instagram page to mock the actress amidst allegations that her lover, Prince is cheating on her.

Recall that news recently broke out that her new man, Prince Kpokpogri is cheating on her with another woman, and describing her as a chronic smoker.

According to Lady Golfer, she woke up with several social media tags and a vast number of followers and kept wondering what would have happened.

Making a mockery of the situation, Lady Golfer said Tonto Dikeh is adamant about asking why she would be flaunting a man she is not sure of on social media.

In her words;

Woke up to a lot of followers on my page. Am like which blog again don carry my name, you guys should leave me ooo Na garri and soup I dey sell o.

Please order for yummy meals from us, see our soups are yummy, our white soup, edikang ikong, fisherman etc is the best.Meanwhile, I hear say one blog dey on fire wetin them dey talk for there, keep your relationship private till you ‘re sure of the man, una no go hear. You dey warn gals to stop taking pics in a man’s house wey you never marry, you well so? I can’t stop laughing.