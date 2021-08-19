TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince Kpokpogri has allegedly revealed why he cheated on Tonto Dikeh with another lady.

According to a voicenote which was shared by Gistlovers, Prince claimed that Tonto Dikeh smokes and drinks too much, and he cannot condone her behavior anymore.

According to Prince, he doesn’t smoke and drink, and seeing Tonto smoke too much irritates him so much.

In the voicenote, he confirmed that he slept with another woman, adding that he would have repeated the match if he wasn’t so busy.

Speaking about Tonto, he said;

“You know say me and Tonto don dey quarrel. The girl no wan stop that smoking, drinking. And you know say me I no dey smoke. I no dey drink and all those things dey quick dey irritate me.”

