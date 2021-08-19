Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing ‘quickie’ with another lady at his backyard

Recent reports have alleged that actress Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince Kpokpogri has been cheating on her with another lady.

According to Gistlovers, he brought in a lady to his house and slept with her at his backyard, while Tonto was in his house.

Gistlovers wrote;

“Hello tueh tueh,all these IG slay Queen,Na olosho all of them be,Alex wey just open shop recently dey do quickie with oga when Tonto Dey house,oga sef him gbola Na giveaway gbola,sharing gbola hia and dia😤😤still come dey bad mouth Tonto say she still dey smoke o and she is not ready to quit smoking,

oga you too talk o,we thought Mama di Papa found love o,we no know say you na for the street,plenty voice notes dey o but I just say make I give GLB Nation this one make them for take am cool body small,list of actress wey Dey collect your gbola with voice note dey o🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️

No be so life be o oga😏😏🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄I come in peace igi ewedu oni wo pawa o,I wan quickly buy something for Annie street Idibia junction off innocent close,attached is the picture of the fuckee and the fucker(swipe)i Dey come,Ambulance no go jam us run o”.

This comes after Tonto Dikeh showered gifts, including a car on her man during his birthday.

If you missed the video, watch below;