TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and…

‘Total Nonsense’ – Nigerians drag Uti Nwachukwu for going naked inside birthday photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have dragged popular TV presenter and actor, Uti Nwachukwu for choosing to go naked inside the photos he released today, his birthday.

In the photos, Big Brother Africa season 5 winner was seen without a shirt and pants as he posed for the photos.

These photos obviously did not go down well with many and this has earned him lots of bashing and dragging.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Nancy Isime splashes millions of Naira on a…

“If you leave your relationship due to cheating, then you…

See some of the photos below;

Reacting to the photos;

@eddy_jkl wrote “So uncomfortable to watch”

@chinyerebaby1 wrote “What is this, bikonu because it’s absolutely annoying”

@precious_is_precious_ wrote “Total nonsense I swear”

@blairsed wrote “At this age and time, this guy is still this kinda photoshoot? Nah he lost it”

@lady_brago wrote “Very soon Na [email protected] go rush him and they go claim him. Honestly I don’t know what is going on with some of our men now a days may God help them . I feel uneasy to watch”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘Total Nonsense’ – Nigerians drag Uti Nwachukwu for going…

Actress, Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about her ‘BIG’ body, says…

Nigerians react as BBNaija Prince gets N10million as birthday gift from fans

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals what happened between him and Angel inside the…

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

Fans of BBNaija housemate, Tega celebrate her son, Jamil as he turns a year…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More