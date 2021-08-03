‘Total Nonsense’ – Nigerians drag Uti Nwachukwu for going naked inside birthday photos

Nigerians on social media have dragged popular TV presenter and actor, Uti Nwachukwu for choosing to go naked inside the photos he released today, his birthday.

In the photos, Big Brother Africa season 5 winner was seen without a shirt and pants as he posed for the photos.

These photos obviously did not go down well with many and this has earned him lots of bashing and dragging.

See some of the photos below;

Reacting to the photos;

@eddy_jkl wrote “So uncomfortable to watch”

@chinyerebaby1 wrote “What is this, bikonu because it’s absolutely annoying”

@precious_is_precious_ wrote “Total nonsense I swear”

@blairsed wrote “At this age and time, this guy is still this kinda photoshoot? Nah he lost it”

@lady_brago wrote “Very soon Na [email protected] go rush him and they go claim him. Honestly I don’t know what is going on with some of our men now a days may God help them . I feel uneasy to watch”