By Shalom

Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani has disclosed why she would never allow her son, Tenor to refer to his step father as daddy.

She wrote via Instagram;

“On this pregnancy series I’m here to touch all areas , someone made this comment on my previous post , And I had this to say , Why would I feel comfortable for my kid to call my husband dad , when it’s not like his dad is dead or something, I have never and will never stop my kids from their dads regardless of our situations,

I make sure they have a life with their dads and I don’t get involved, I feel its extremely wrong to support such , Every child deserves the right to know right from wrong , everyone’s pain and story is different so they are free to make their decisions the way it dims them fit , you don’t even want to know half of my pain but I decided to choose my kids happiness always and put things behind me to co parent , for the greater good and a balanced life for my kids , some people don’t forgive easily,

so I can’t be the one to tell them what to do or decisions to take or what to do with their kids , But as for me , I can forgive but I don’t forget , my child ain’t calling nobody dad except his dad , it’s still doesn’t mean he won’t respect his step dad and know that’s a fatherly figure to look up to ,

but it’s best to let them know the truth and value it for the future ✅ the way you go with them might be the same way they go with their kids and they will think that’s the right thing to do , always think about the future when making decisions, teach them love and compassion over pain .”

