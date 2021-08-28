Uche Maduagwu drags Alex Ekubo and Obi Cubana

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Few days after receiving beating from Jim Iyke for defaming his character, Uche Maduagwu has come for Alex Ekubo and Obi Cubana.

In a post which he shared via Instagram, Uche Maduagwu claimed that Alex went to Oba to enjoy wealth without questioning Obi Cubana and others about the source of their wealth.

He went further to allege that Alex couldn’t continue his wedding because he was not able to raise money.

“Not all that glitter is gold. Dem invite you go Oba for party with more than 200 cows. Yet you no ask if them dey do sacrifice or their source of wealth.

You went and celebrate as they spray money that Dem no fit use build factories to employ Oba youth or to even give scholarship.

After the party you no go meet your pastor for prayers especially after you chop meat there.

Now your beautiful wedding plan don enter audio assurance of baba Ifeanyi and chef Lagos chapter”, Uche Maduagwu wrote.

