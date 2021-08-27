TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from…

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has reportedly apologized to Jim Iyke for referring to him as a ritualist.

In a recent interview with BBC, Jim Iyke revealed that Uche Maduagwu talked to him and apologized over what he said about him.

According to Jim Iyke, Uche Maduagwu told him that he actually looks up to him as his mentor. Jim however advised him to use his brain when doing things.

READ ALSO

Jim Iyke speaks on rift with Uche Maduagwu (Video)

Comedian, Basketmouth for the first time opens up on beef…

Jim further expressed that he is not totally impressed with his action, with regards to beating up Uche Maduagwu, but he had to go to that length because Uche took it too far.

Jim said he felt so bad for Uche to try bringing down his efforts of many years all in the name of chasing clout on social media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about…

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Lady narrates how her suitor’s father turned out to be her former sugar daddy

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up (Video)

Jim Iyke speaks on rift with Uche Maduagwu (Video)

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Man dies in road accident two days after his wedding (Photos)

“Pikin no resemble me” – Man says as DNA test reveals that…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More