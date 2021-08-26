TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Instagram slay Queen, Sandra Benede has opened up about her experience with popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

In a recent live video, Sandra revealed how she offered her body to Tunde Ednut on several occasions.

However, she claimed that Tunde Ednut turned down her offer, despite the fact that she came to him severally to have s*x with him.

This comes months after Sandra who is ex-girlfriend of Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, expressed her love for Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

Sandra Benede who has been flaunting curves on her IG page talked at length about her kind of man, stating that Wizkid fits into her class.

She disclosed this via Tunde Ednut’s IG page, professing her love and admiration for the singer.

