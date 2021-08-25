TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her…

Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed the female housemate he’s attracted to and would love to have as a wife.

During a conversation with Cross and Boma, Whitemoney noted that he is attracted to Maria’s personality and not her physical appearance.

He stated that he admires her bold personality but he can’t go to her bed or show intimacy towards her.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Angel reveals the worst kisser among the male…

#BBNaija: Hacker demands outrageous amount after taking over…

He added that he would like to marry her type of woman who would effectively take care of his assets and children.

Mazi as he is fondly called also described Maria as a good leader who knows how to handle issues and make good decisions.

According to Whitemoney, his choice of woman is not about good looks, but what lies within.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

‘He said he was not going to miss my wahala’ – Mercy Johnson…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Singer, Speed Darlington blows hot at airport, vows to beat everybody (Video)

Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom…

#BBNaija: Angel reveals the worst kisser among the male housemates

#BBNaija: Hacker demands outrageous amount after taking over Sammie’s IG account

Toyin Lawani reveals why she would never allow her son refer to his step father…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More