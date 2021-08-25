Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed the female housemate he’s attracted to and would love to have as a wife.

During a conversation with Cross and Boma, Whitemoney noted that he is attracted to Maria’s personality and not her physical appearance.

He stated that he admires her bold personality but he can’t go to her bed or show intimacy towards her.

He added that he would like to marry her type of woman who would effectively take care of his assets and children.

Mazi as he is fondly called also described Maria as a good leader who knows how to handle issues and make good decisions.

According to Whitemoney, his choice of woman is not about good looks, but what lies within.