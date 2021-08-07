‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro cries out as she suffers a great loss

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has taken to Instagram to cry out and mourn her mum.
According to the mother of one, she has no idea what to tell her son, Jayden when she asks of her.
Speaking further, Lilian said she misses her mum terribly and she finds it hard to believe her mum is dead.
Sharing a photo of her late mum, Lilian wrote;
“Julie girl… There would have never been a good time for you to go, I never would have imagined it will be this soon. I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly. We all will. Mummy UWANILEEEE…. Hmm… What do you want me to tell Jayden? Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth! Fly with the angels and keep watching over us. This one is hard! Rest Well Mom.”
Via Instagram
