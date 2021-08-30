TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Titilala Brownsugar, mother of Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has disclosed that she has been trying to get into Big Brother’s house.

In a recent post on Instagram, the mother claimed that she has been applying with her friend to get into the show, but something always comes up.

She added that she and her friend, Yeide always end up cancelling the entire application to go into Big Brother’s house.

Speaking further, she vowed to rain insults on anyone who comes for her or her daughter who’s currently in the house. According to her, she will insult the person first before blocking.

In her words;

“A Lot of you don’t know that before I asked my daughter to go for bbn me and my girl chefyeide has been trying to go for it but something always comes up that we had to cancel it😘so if you come to my page to insult me I swear on the woman that gave birth to me I will insult you before I block you✌”

