‘Why I publicized my new car on social media’ – Funke Akindele opens up

By Kafayat

Veteran actress, Funke Akindele has opened up on why she publicized her new car on social media.

According to the Jenifa crooner in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the reason she made her latest achievement known to the public is to encourage people

Funke said that she intentionally announced her new car to make people know that they do not have to follow the crowd by doing what they do not want to do.

The mother of two said that she waited for the right time to get herself a  new automobile, adding that she bought the last one she was using 8 years ago.

In her words;

“The last time we bought a new car was seven or eight years ago, it is not as if we couldn’t afford it but we were working hard and wanted to keep things running well first, keeping the company going, pay salaries…so it was to encourage people to let them know that you don’t have to do things the way others are doing but to become better at what you do…”

Via Instagram
