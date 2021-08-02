TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she…

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death,…

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married (Photo)

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady stormed the Dunamis church Abuja yesterday, August 1 wearing a wedding dress. When asked she said she wore the dress to express her faith in God for a marital breakthrough.

Apparently, she desires to get married to the man of her dreams as soon as possible.

READ ALSO

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church-…

Graduate who worked as security officer while schooling,…

The daughter of the senior pastor of the church, Deborah Paul-Enenche, shared her photo on Facebook with the caption

”Woman in slide two got a leading from God (on her way from England to Nigeria) to wear a wedding dress in today’s service in order to get her marital breakthrough”

In other news, A heartbroken lady has shared the letter she received from her boyfriend who informed her that he was getting married to someone else.

In the letter, the young man begged her for forgiveness, stating that ‘man proposes but God disposes’.

Red the letter here: Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend who was getting married to someone else

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she mourns Racheal…

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death, says its not…

Tears flow as another actor, Shona Ferguson dies

Days after Hushpuppi pleaded guilty, US court reveals when he will be sentenced

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Medical student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death, says its not…

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she mourns Racheal…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More