TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is…

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new…

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental…

“You are a predator and a pervert” – Timini’s ex girlfriend, Lydia drags him to filth

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful lady identified as Lydia, has accused popular actor, Timini Egbuson of being a predator and manipulator.

Part of her tweets read;

“Timini Egbuson you are a predator, you’re a cradle snatcher, you’re a pervert and an all round terrible person. Meeting this man I had no clue of his sexual past or who he had been involved with, didn’t know anyone from his social circle. And now I know that is also intentional.

READ ALSO

Runaway from a guy who has everything in common with you –…

What could be wrong? Actor Timini and girlfriend unfollow…

When he told me he’d make an exception for me despite how young I was (and I was like 19) I actually believe that and thought ‘wow he must really like me’, to any one that is in a similar situation with any man LMAO girl you’re not special, he doesn’t like you.

About Timini and his sexual past. I was told things and believed them. There are scarring things that happened in the relationship that I will not even get into because that is not the point.

Leaving you and now seeing that you have a pattern of going for MUCH younger babes is the problem, it is so frightening to witness. It is really not in my place to call any of these girls names but we know. Your friends know, streets know.

Timini’s family/ friends were so nice to me after meeting everyone I didn’t want to make things awkward r gain enemies from people in your industry and especially your fans. So I never publicly fought you despite all the fucked up things you’ve done but I no send anybody again. You have used your influence to constantly put me down since I left you. It’s soooo funny to see how defend someone they don’t even personally know and I’m well aware of the backlash I’ll receive but I’ve personally had enough.

You have tried so hard to tarnish the tiny reputation I managed to build for myself.

This man is fully aware that he took advantage of my naiveness and is doing the same to other girls and has told me I can’t do anything about all of this because he never thought I’d actually speak up lmaooo. Get me lit, motherf*cker”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a…

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new photos of…

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental illness in the…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death surfaces

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“You are a predator and a pervert” – Timini’s ex…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

Big Brother confirms no eviction this week after Kayvee’s withdrawal from…

BBNaija 2021: Tears flow as Kayvee forcefully exits the show following his…

Why PUMA pulled out of the deal with Nigeria following a performance in Tokyo…

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a…

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death surfaces

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More