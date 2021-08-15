TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘You need a dirty slap’ – Prophet Odumeje blasts Pastor Chris Okotie for speaking badly of late TB Joshua(Video)

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Prophet Odumeje has blasted Pastor Chris Okotie for speaking badly of late TB Joshua.

This comes after Okotie condemned the late prophet by calling him a false prophet, sorcerer, and one who wanted to assume the place of God on earth.

According to Odumeje, Okotie has no right to speak ill of TB Joshua and he would not be tolerated if he does not desist.

In his words;

“Young man we have respected you enough and I have never seen you done anything in this life. I have never seen you save any soul and seen you done one miracle like TB Joshua has done but you come out and say that TB Joshua is a devil. You have no right to talk about him. You are not in the same qualification. You are not in the same spiritual balance. You are too far canal to who TB Joshua is, to open up your mouth …”

Speaking further without micing words, Odumeje said that is suffering from ‘insanity’ for even saying he wanted to rule Nigeria. “When I see you saying you want to rule Nigeria, I see that you are suffering from insanity,. You need a dirty slap to correct your senses,” he said.

The controversial prophet, however, called on the Christian Association of Nigeria to call Chris Okotie to order and warn him never to condemn the late prophet again.

Watch the video below;

Via Naija 360
