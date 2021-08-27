“You won’t know your value as a Nigerian man until you relocate abroad” – Man writes

A Nigerian man has advised fellow Nigerian men to appreciate their worth, because they are in high demand abroad.

According to the Twitter user identified as Afam Deluxo, women from other countries value them and would love to be identified with Nigerian men.

He further gave reference to Nigerian men who are handsome with broad shoulders, noting that they are a huge spec to women who are not from Nigeria.

In his words;

“You won’t know ur value as a Nigerian man until you relocate abroad. Women from other African countries based in the diaspora are obsessed with Nigerian men. God come bless you, you come handsome, tall with broad shoulders. Okwu agwugokwa. Nigerian men are in high demand abroad.”