Charles Idibia, brother to award winning Nigerian singer, 2baba Idibia has reacted after Annie Idibia called out 2baba over cheating.

Recall, Annie Idibia called out her husband on Instagram, claiming that the singer has been sleeping with his babymama, Pero.

Annie also stated that her husband’s family do not like her despite everything she has done for 2baba, with regards to his children.

“I am a patient woman. I am not a fool Innocent. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried, I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried. Your babymamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish! You are not the first man on Earth to have kids from different women. You can do better”, Annie wrote.

Reacting to this, 2baba’s brother asked Annie if it is time to publicly bring the “evil” to light.

In his words;

“Is today the day that the Lord has chosen that we finally publicly bring the Evil to the light eh @annieidibia. Shall we?”