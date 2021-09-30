Mother of five disrupts wedding of husband who secretly tried to wed another woman (Video)

A mother of 5 has shared her sad story of how she ruined her husband’s wedding after he abandoned her and secretly tried to wed another.

Sharing her pain to Afrimax, she said:

“I am a mother of five children. One day I was working on the farm and I received a phone call that my husband who abandoned us years ago, was getting married to another wife.

After getting the information, I could not hold it so I rushed with my little children to ruin the wedding, then I called the media and asked them to cover the story of how I am going to ruin this wedding.

I got to the church and fortunately I arrived when the pastor was about to pronounce them as husband and wife.

So in front of everyone, I grabbed my husband and I expressed my pain and sorrow. When they tried to stop me, I broke down in tears as I explained my story to them and how he abandoned me”.

