Entertainment
By Shalom

A 49-year-old mother-in-law has narrated how she slept with her son-in-law while her daughter was in labour.

According to the mother, she was aroused to sleep with him after she caught him masturb*ting in the living room.

Read her story below;

“My daughter gave birth to her second child this morning. She was on labor for 2days. I’ve been d one with her in the hospital. Yesterday evening, I needed to go home and take care of her daughter and also prepare light food for her.

I left the hospital around 7 pm and on getting home. I met her husband masturbating on a couch with a porn video playing on tv. This is the biggest temptation of my life. Even when I was in the kitchen. The erected dI*k was just playing on my head. I couldn’t control myself and I went to the sitting room and noticed he has gone to his bedroom.

I peeped through the keyhole, he was busy masturbating aggressively. I told him to open the door, that I want to join him. He didn’t even resist. That was how we got entangled and I couldn’t go back to the hospital. We spent the night satisfying ourselves.

He opened up to me that he enjoyed me better than my daughter. That since my daughter got pregnant, she hardly had time for him. I couldn’t go back to d hospital but I called my daughter that my blood pressure is high and she asked me to rest. She gave birth at 4:53 am and I’m getting her pepper soup ready. I feel ashamed of myself.

I don’t know how to face her without feeling guilty. The fact that my body wants more cos this is the best s3X of my life. I’ve never been handled this way for my entire life. Even by my husband. I have a mixed feeling right now.

Happy that my daughter gave birth successfully and sad that I might not be able to resist the man again and again. Ceetee please forgive me. Gosh, I can’t even face my daughter. I want to let this out to know if I will feel better. How can 49 years old me be this gullible”.

