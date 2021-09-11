“A man that really loves you will not kiss you until your wedding night” — Media personality, Funmi

A Nigerian media personality, Oluwafunmilayo has advised ladies on how to find out if a man truly loves them or not.

In a recent tweet, Funmi advised ladies that if a man truly loves them, he won’t make any move to lock lips with them until they’re married.

She wrote,

“A man that really loves you will not kiss you until your wedding night.

However, her tweet has sparked serious debate on Twitter. While some folks agree with her, others gave scenarios of what a lady should not require from a man as well before they get married.

Another lady was of the opinion that if the man has to wait that long before kissing her, then he truly doesn’t love her.

See tweet and reactions below;