Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular OAP, Nedu Wazobia has been called out by his wife, Uzor, for allegedly being a ‘useless’ husband and father.

The angry wife accused the entertainer of domestic violence and being a deadbeat father.

Her allegations against Nedu is coming shortly after Annie dragged her husband, Tuface for allegedly sleeping with his baby mama.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nedu Wazobia’s wife called him out for allegedly beating her up weeks after welcoming their child through surgery.

“Seems like a very good time to call all useless men out. I’m tired. Let’s take care of the girls, leave my son out of this.

“Do you remember when you beat me up while your mother held my new-born a few weeks after I had cesarean operation?

“I still wonder how Wazobiafmlagos allows you to host a marriage show when you’re one out of the many men that beat their spouses to stupor,” she wrote.

