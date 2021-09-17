Activist shows off transformation photos of boy whom he picked from forest with hands tied

A Nigerian activist and philanthropist, Harrison Gwamnishu has shared heartwarming transformation photos of a young boy who was thrown into a forest.

According to the activist who shared the story, the boy was thrown into a forest somewhere in Edo with his hands tied, and was found on the 24th of June.

Sharing photos of the transformed little boy, Harrison appreciated the kind-hearted persons who had donated to the cause.

Harrison disclosed that he took him to a medical facility where he received treatment for 2 months. He was further moved from the hospital in Edo state to Asaba where he underwent physiotherapy.

The activist shared on his Instagram page the new look of the boy as well as photos capturing his appearance when he was rescued.

See post below;