Actress Destiny Etiko adds another whip, a Lexus SUV to her garage

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has acquired a new Lexus SUV weeks after she flaunted another multi-million naira whip.

The news about her latest achievement was disclosed by her colleague, Oluchi Nnaemeka, who shared some photos of the new whip acquired by the curvy actress on her Instagram page.

However, although Destiny Etiko has stated severally that her luxurious car gifts to herself, serves as visible evidence of continuous hard work, some Nigerians believe she has a sugardaddy funding her account behind the scenes.

Captioning the post, Oluchi Nnaemeka congratulated her as Destiny replied that she is following her footsteps.

“@destinyetikoofficial Dramadoll ZUKWANIKE🤲🏽more 🔑 now let’s twin💃🏼💃🏼congratulations darling 🙏🏾💕”

Reacting, Destiny wrote;

“My baby ❤️❤️❤️ I dey follow u for bak an”

