Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has dragged fellow actress, Funke Akindele for allegedly paying a blog to discredit Toyin Abraham’s movie.

In a recent post, Iyabo claimed that Funke Akindele talks bad about her colleagues and discredits their hard work while pretending to be good on social media.

She disclosed this while commenting on a blog post that criticized Toyin Abraham’s movie, as she claimed that Funke paid the blog to discredit the movie.

“How much did Funke pay you to write this rubbish. The day she begins to find ways not to talk bad about her fellow colleagues or try to discredit their hard work or personality that day she will begin to experience inner peace.

Na social media you go dey form better person, I know you and you know me and we know ourselves Wella.

And you @cinemapointer go back and tell your sender that no matter how many times you try to pull Toyin down or discredit her works, it won’t work. Toyin’s hard work and movie will make box office. And your blood gonna die for hate and jealousy. Awon pointer isonu. May God destroy the works of your hands”, she wrote.