A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment Lagos Governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu met with Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke.

Reports gathered that Jim Iyke was present at the Lagos State Government House in Ikeja on Friday, September 10, with some other youths for the Lagos SDG Youth Alliance.

While the actor stood there, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrived and went around, saying hello to everyone present at the event.

On getting to Jim Iyke and recognising him, the Governor exclaimed and pointed at him before saying: “Bad guy!”.

He added that in all the actor’s movie, somebody must die and still wake up at the end of the movie.

“All his movies, somebody must die. And the person will wake up again.”