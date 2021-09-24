Alleged leaked audio of BBNaija’s Tega throwing shade at colleague

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex BBN housemate, Tega has thrown shades at suspected colleague who’s currently entangled in a mess on social media.

The mother of one whose romantic affair with co-evicted housemate, Boma caused a stir on social media, made a post on her Snapchat, throwing shades.

The reality TV star in the Snap she captioned “issues“, is heard saying people who are without data this September are missing out.

She went on to ask why some “people will fire shots at some other people while their own cockroach has decayed in someone else’s cupboard“.

She then thanked God for the “revelations”.

This is coming weeks after the married housemate faced series of backlash due to some action she engaged with Boma on the show.

“This September ehn, is a month to remember. If you don’t have data in this September, you’re on a long thing. All these shots fired left right centre. Wow! So some people can actually fire shots at other people, meanwhile, their own cockroach has decayed in someone else’s cupboard. They had mouth to talk and still have mouth to talk; thank God for this new revelation,” she said while laughing joyfully.

Listen to the audio below;

