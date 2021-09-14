Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the presence of Whitemoney

Mother of Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has penned down a message, moments after he daughter stripped in the presence of Whitemoney and Queen.

Recall, hours ago, a video went viral showing Angel raise up her top and reveal her downside while Whitemoney and Queen were in the room.

Reacting to this, Queen and Whitemoney were marvelled and Queen was heard telling Angel to cover up properly. Queen told Angel that nobody is interested in seeing her n*ked.

However, Angel laughed it off and Whitemoney referred to her as a marketer.

Barely a day after this, Angel’s mother has taken to her page to beg fans to vote for her daughter regardless. Angel is up for eviction alongside some other housemates.