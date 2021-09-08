“Angry birds can rest now” – Actress Susan Peters mocks those dragging Tega after she reconciled with husband

Actress Susan Peters has tackled Nigerians who have been dragging ex BBNaija housemate, Tega over her affair with Boma.

Recall, Tega Dominic who was dragged to filth for getting romantically involved with fellow housemate, Boma, was subsequently forgiven by her husband, AJ money.

A video which surfaced the internet captured the moment the love birds reunited and hugged themselves for a long time, despite the occurrences in the house.

Reacting to this, Susan Peters berated those who have been dragging the married ex housemate.

In her words;

“Angry birds can rest now. Those of una wey carry the matter for head. The husband don forgive him wife o. Over Sabi people. Shebi case don end. Wish you had used this same energy during election, we for no dey here now. Las Las na dust we be.”