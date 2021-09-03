TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Nigerian actress and mother of two, Annie Idibia is allegedly cheating on her husband.

This is coming shortly after she called out her husband, 2baba for allegedly sleeping with his baby mama and spending nights with her, using his kids as an excuse.

Blogger, Gistlovers has however claimed that Annie Idibia has sugardaddies, and amongst them is one wealthy man identified as Ned.

READ ALSO

“A very good time to call useless men out”…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up…

“Well Annie,don’t push your luck,Tuface get him shit,but you do the most ,two weeks ago when I posted Una pictures,I got plenty comment saying make I no talk,but I think now is the right time to talk,MEN suffers domestic violence too💔💔We know Tuface get him own for body,you know of his health status yet you kept pushing him,you sef get sugar daddies now,Ned and Co😏😏😏Annie Stop it now”, Gistlovers wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply