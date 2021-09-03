TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Annie Idibia has reacted after her brother accused her and her mother of using juju to tie down his brother, 2baba.

Charles Idibia had earlier claimed that Annie Idibia was fond of asking her mother to add more ‘fire to the juju pot’ whenever a little misunderstanding arises.

Reacting to this, Annie wrote;

“Maybe you all don’t know your brother is tired. Everyone trying to suck him dry. Cos you have a successful brother na that wan make u lazy! Sad! Living under my roof and coming her to insult me and my mother. He has 7 kids yet y’all want to suck him dry. If trying to protect my husband and the lives of kids makes me evil!! Do be it!! I am evil them”

