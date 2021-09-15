“At the end of October, you will know why I studied Law” – Kanayo O. Kanayo marks 1 year of being called to bar

Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo is all smiles as he celebrates one year anniversary of being called to the Nigerian bar.

The 59-year-old veteran actor and lawyer, graduated with a Law degree from the University of Abuja in 2018 and proceeded to the Nigerian Law school where he passed his call to bar examinations in July 2020.

Taking to his Instagram page to mark his 1 year anniversary, the Barrister shared photos of himself in his regalia and expressed gratitude to God for the milestone.

He also hinted on a “test” in the Nigerian legal system that would hit Nigerians in October. According to him, the “test” will change the Law and Entertainment landscape of the country, and would make people understand why he returned to school to study law.

He wrote,

“One year at the Nigerian Bar. To God be the glory. A TEST ……that will change the Law & Entertainment landscape will hit you end of October. You will now know why I read LAW”