TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently…

“At the end of October, you will know why I studied Law” – Kanayo O. Kanayo marks 1 year of being called to bar

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo is all smiles as he celebrates one year anniversary of being called to the Nigerian bar.

The 59-year-old veteran actor and lawyer, graduated with a Law degree from the University of Abuja in 2018 and proceeded to the Nigerian Law school where he passed his call to bar examinations in July 2020.

Taking to his Instagram page to mark his 1 year anniversary, the Barrister shared photos of himself in his regalia and expressed gratitude to God for the milestone.

READ ALSO

“I dey spray you money and you dey do in the name of…

Nigerians react as Kanayo insists that nobody can make it…

He also hinted on a “test” in the Nigerian legal system that would hit Nigerians in October. According to him, the “test” will change the Law and Entertainment landscape of the country, and would make people understand why he returned to school to study law.

He wrote,

“One year at the Nigerian Bar. To God be the glory. A TEST ……that will change the Law & Entertainment landscape will hit you end of October. You will now know why I read LAW”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

Crisis In TB Joshua’s Synagogue As Members Reject T.B Joshua’s Widow (Read…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“At the end of October, you will know why I studied Law” –…

How Church Member Trying To Steal During Service Ran Mad Immediately – Bishop…

#BBNaija: Moment Saga revealed Biggie’s secret task to Nini (Video)

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

“The moment you announce your relationship on social media, it’s…

“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle” — Mercy Aigbe’s…

OmahLay’s girlfriend breaks down after he reportedly broke up with her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More