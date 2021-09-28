BBNaija besties, Tacha and Khafi unfollow themselves on Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemates and besties, Tacha and Khafi have unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

It is not clear what made them unfollow each other, but rumours have it that their friendship with each other has gradually come to an end.

Just few months ago, Tacha declared her love for her fellow ex-housemate and close pal, Khafi, who turned 31.

The controversial reality TV took to her Instagram page where she posted a couple of lovely photos of Khafi. Tacha also penned a sweet message to her friend turned sister which reads;

“Happy Birthday My Sister for life
My love for you is undiluted, your strength is admirable, I wish you all the HAPPINESS in the world, can’t wait for US TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD x @acupofkhafi”

It is not clear what might have caused the beef, but fans have prayed for the love to be restored.

