BBNaija: Housemates show off their best styles of making love (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates engaged themselves in a naughty game yesterday as they showed off their best styles of having s*x.

As the show gradually comes to an end, the housemates have been coming up with several naughty games to keep viewers entertained.

During this particular game, the ladies were meant to lie on the floor while the males could be seen taking turns to display how they would thrust in and out.

Watch the video below:

In another news, Saskay has stated clearly that she has no ship with anyone outside the house, rather, she’s trying to focus on her brand alone. However, she added that she would still try to see if things can work out between herself and Cross outside the house.

