BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Big Brother Naija 2021
By Peter

Angel, a Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, has stated that she can make Pere fall for her.

Angel

She said this while discussing with Pere and Liquorose in the early hours of Saturday, day 49 of the show, after the Jacuzzi Party.

According to her, the housemates were trying to stop Yousef from falling for her, as the duo spent much time together at the party.

Liquorose, however, made a suggestion that Angel should go for Pere and leave Yousef alone.

Pere Egbi

“We don’t want premium tears. Angel, please don’t. Not Yousef, you can use Pere. Take Pere with your full chest,” Liquorose said.

“Actually, I won’t fall,” came Pere’s response.

Liquorose retorted, “You won’t fall? You guys are the ones that mess up. You have started boasting from the beginning.”

Pere stated that Maria is the only girl he has loved and he doesn’t regret it.

Angel said, “Pere, let me tell you something, if I want you to fall in love with me, you will.”

“I swear, it’s very easy. It’s easy, like real quick,” Liquorose agreed.

Pere explained, “Maria didn’t get me with her beauty. She didn’t get me with her beauty. As a matter of fact, I knew she was beautiful but that wasn’t it. Maria got me with her personality.”

“It’s not by beauty. Pere, if I want you to fall for me, you will fall,” Angel retorted.

