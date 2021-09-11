TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

#BBNaija: “I don’t think Pere will have my back outside the house” — Whitemoney tells Biggie (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2021
By Peter

BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed that he doesn’t think Pere would have his back outside the house.

Whitemoney

 

As you may recall, Whitemoney and Pere have had quite some history in the Big Brother house, starting from when Pere was HoH and stopped Whitemoney from cooking; to when they both had a fight weeks ago in the house.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

BBNaija 2021: Maria opens up on why she nominated Whitemoney…

In his diary session with Biggie on Friday however, Whitemoney revealed the names of housemates he thinks will have his back outside of the show.

Pere Egbi

Fellow housemates, Queen, Nini and her love interest Emmanuel, who’s the current HoH all came up on Whitemoney’s list, as the people he really believes in before other housemates, except for Pere who he thinks will not do so.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding…

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third television this year (Video)

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More