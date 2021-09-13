BBNaija: “I feel like a widow” – Saskay laments after Jaypaul’s eviction

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay has stated that she feels like a widow following the eviction of her love interest, JayPaul.

JayPaul was evicted from the house on Sunday night alongside fellow housemate, Jackie B.

Jay and Saskay were both warming up as romantic partners as JayPaul being a gentleman, surprised her with a flower some days back.

Their budding relationship was unfortunately cut off after JayPaul was evicted from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Following his eviction, Saskay was heard telling fellow housemate, Angel that she feels like a widow.

“I feel like a widow”, she’s told Angel with a sad face.

Jaypaul gave his love-interest, Saskay a goodbye kiss before he departed.

