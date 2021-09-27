BBNaija: “I prefer to leave rather than play this game” – Pere blows hot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Pere has expressed his anger over Big Brother’s introduction of a game twist, following the fake eviction last night.

Angel and Pere were removed from the Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eye’ house on Sunday night, and are now getting set to start the ‘trucks and screwdrivers game’ which would determine their fate on the reality show.

Pere however, during a conversation with his colleague, Angel in the White room stated that he would have preferred a direct eviction rather than this unexpected twist.

“Having to play this game to win to go back again, I prefer they made anyone else the addition because I rather choose to leave.

I prefer to leave rather than play this game. However, as the situation is, I have been given another chance so I will just take it but no one understands how I feel,” he said.

