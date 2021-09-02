#BBNaija: “I still need to do you like five times more” – Boma tells Tega

Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma has opened up to married housemate, Tega about his desire to continue having intimate sessions with her.

The duo have been trending on social media after they passionately kissed and reportedly made love to each other under the duvet.

This sparked outrage from viewers of the show who believe that a married woman like Tega should not be engaging in such an act, especially on national TV.

In one of the viral videos, Boma was seen kissing Tega and after they were done with their escapade, he picked up a tissue to clean up himself.

While discussing the experience with Tega, Boma described it as a Tornado and noted that he’s more than willing to do more than 5 rounds with the married woman.