TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her…

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

#BBNaija: “I would like to sleep with Nengi and Vee at the same time” — Pere

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Pere Egbi has shared his desire to have a romantic time with Nengi and Vee.

Following Nini’s reappearance in the house, the housemates engaged themselves in a hilarious question and answer question.

Cross, who was apparently the leader of the game, asked Pere to mention two female housemates in the previous season of the show that he’d love to get intimate with.

READ ALSO

“I woke up one morning and she was gone” — Saga…

#BBNaija: “Saga and Nini deserve to win for being the…

Pere, in his response, disclosed that he would love to get down with BBNaija finalists, Nengi and Vee.

Angel, on the other hand, when asked who her celebrity crush is, stated it’s none other than veteran Nollywood actor, RMD.

This coming Sunday, at least one out of Angel, WhiteMoney, Queen, Pere, Saga and Nini will be evicted from the show.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

“You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your d*ck was getting hard in my…

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I woke up one morning and she was gone” — Saga narrates how Nini’s…

#BBNaija: “I would like to sleep with Nengi and Vee at the same time” — Pere

Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of keeping…

Man shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018

Woman accuses husband of assaulting 4-month-old daughter

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Kpokpogri has your s*x tapes in his possession – Tonto Dikeh sends message…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More