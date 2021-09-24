#BBNaija: “I would like to sleep with Nengi and Vee at the same time” — Pere

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Pere Egbi has shared his desire to have a romantic time with Nengi and Vee.

Following Nini’s reappearance in the house, the housemates engaged themselves in a hilarious question and answer question.

Cross, who was apparently the leader of the game, asked Pere to mention two female housemates in the previous season of the show that he’d love to get intimate with.

Pere, in his response, disclosed that he would love to get down with BBNaija finalists, Nengi and Vee.

Angel, on the other hand, when asked who her celebrity crush is, stated it’s none other than veteran Nollywood actor, RMD.

This coming Sunday, at least one out of Angel, WhiteMoney, Queen, Pere, Saga and Nini will be evicted from the show.