Boyfriend of Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Nini, has been revealed, days after Saga cried his eyes out after finding out that Nini was missing.

Despite bonding with Saga on the show, Nini had always made it clear to Saga that she has a boyfriend to outside the show, and is still very much in love with him.

In a recent update, Nini’s boyfriend has been revealed to be an Abuja-based techpreneur, socialite, and show businessman known by the name Shojay.

Images making the rounds on social media confirmed the claim as Nini is seen in bed napping beside Shojay who apparently shared the moment on his social media page with the caption that reads “she sleeping like a baby … cute.”