BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross sucked Angel at a sensitive part.

The bond between the duo seems to be waxing stronger by the day as the duo are always caught in one naughty moment or the other.

Hours ago, Angel who was looking sad and tired was joined by fellow housemate, Cross who tried by all means, to entertain her and put back smiles on her face.

Cross could be seen fixing his face towards Angel’s stomach and cleavage area and some sucking sounds could be heard. Angel however got pissed and asked Cross to stop, then he smiled and raised up his head.

Watch the video below: