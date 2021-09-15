BBNaija: Moment Saga revealed Biggie’s secret task to Nini (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga has leaked the secret task that Big Brother gave him during his diary session.

Recall during his diary session yesterday, Biggie instructed Saga to start a fight with Nini and avoid her till his next diary session.

Although Saga accepted the challenge, he however made it clear to Biggie that it will be quite difficult for him to execute.

As expected, a few hours later, Saga opened up to Nini about the secret task and went on to apologize.

“Big Brother gave me a secret task, he said I should fight and not talk to you till the next diary session. You know I’ll never do this to you. I’m so sorry. I even went to the diary room to beg him to stop the prank. But he didn’t answer me”, Saga told Nini.