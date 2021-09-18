BBNaija: Nini and Saga narrate how Queen touched herself till she came

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds has captured the moment Big Brother Naija housemates, Nini and Saga gossiped about fellow housemate, Queen’s intimate life.

Immediately after the Big Brother Naija Friday Night Arena games, housemates Nini and Saga brought up the discussion of how their fellow housemate, Queen once touched herself in the house.

Saga and Nini have been known to ‘gossip’ about people in the house, one of which was when they tagged Pere as senseless and untrustworthy.

The discussion of Queen touching herself happened with Liquorose and Emmanuel in attendance.

Speaking about their fellow housemate Queen, they claimed that Queen is used to touching herself. They further claimed that she once touched herself for a long time till she ‘came’.

