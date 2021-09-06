TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her…

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post of…

#BBNaija: “No matter what Tega did, remember her mental health” — OAP ShopsyDoo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Radio host, OAP ShopsyDoo has pleaded with Nigerians to take it easy on evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega in order to protect her mental health.

Recall, the married ex housemate has constantly been in the news for negative reasons since her time in the show. One of which was her romantic involvement with Boma, despite being married with a son.

However, reacting to the heavy backlash which Tega is facing, OAP ShopsyDoo took to his Instagram page to plead for Tega’s mental health to be taken seriously, despite whatever crime she committed in the house.

READ ALSO

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the…

“Even if you don’t want to have a relationship, do…

“I don’t watch Big brother Nigeria but through Instagram I see there is a problem with someone called Tega. No matter what he or she has done. REMEMBER THEIR MENTAL HEALTH. IF THEY TAKE THEIR OWN LIFE WILL U BE HAPPY?”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides…

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post of Prince…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her ex, Churchill…

Tonto Dikeh finally speaks on break-up with lover, after months of dating

You publicly humiliate him, shout at him in front of his celebrity friends…

Beautiful corper delivers baby boy at Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp (Photos)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: “No matter what Tega did, remember her mental health” — OAP ShopsyDoo

Man advises fellow men to be watchful of ladies who keep dogs as pet

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the house

Man catches fiancee sleeping with his dog few weeks to their wedding

Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens

Wizkid calls out Toke Makinwa after she called him errand boy for buying amala

Lady narrates how she slept with her friend’s father as revenge for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More