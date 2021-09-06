Radio host, OAP ShopsyDoo has pleaded with Nigerians to take it easy on evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega in order to protect her mental health.

Recall, the married ex housemate has constantly been in the news for negative reasons since her time in the show. One of which was her romantic involvement with Boma, despite being married with a son.

However, reacting to the heavy backlash which Tega is facing, OAP ShopsyDoo took to his Instagram page to plead for Tega’s mental health to be taken seriously, despite whatever crime she committed in the house.

“I don’t watch Big brother Nigeria but through Instagram I see there is a problem with someone called Tega. No matter what he or she has done. REMEMBER THEIR MENTAL HEALTH. IF THEY TAKE THEIR OWN LIFE WILL U BE HAPPY?”, he wrote.