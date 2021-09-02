BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

Married Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Tega, has been trending online following her intimate sessions under the sheets with fellow housemate, Boma.

Tega who is currently in a steamy relationship with Boma in the house, has been trending all week for passionately kissing Boma and allegedly having s*x with him despite being married.

While some condemned her for locking lips and also allegedly having some ‘under the duvet’ moment with Boma, others praised her for ‘carrying the otherwise boring show on her back’.

Last night, Tega bared her back to undergo a ‘massage session’ from Boma, and her fans said it was very much needed, considering all she’s done this week.

dreoj1 wrote;

“Massage for carrying the show on her back this week 😂 she don try 😂”

kcce92 wrote;

Omo Na tega come be the content now

i_am_sarran wrote;

U guys that said the show is boring, she is giving u highlight now