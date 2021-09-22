TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife,…

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over missing Nini (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere, Saga, and Angel slept in front of the diary room after they searched round for Nini and couldn’t find her.

Recall, Big Brother assigned a secret task to Nini to leave the house through the emergency exit unnoticed for 24 hours, without the knowledge of any housemate.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

Minutes after Nini exited the house, Saga who is deeply in love with Nini raised an alarm which made the housemates swing into immediate action.

Saga and other housemates insisted that Biggie opens the door of the diary room for them to conduct a search there also.

Big Brother did not yield to their pleas and they were left with no other option than to sleep in front of the diary room.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“What am I going to use my life to do” – Saga questions Biggie after…

#BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s disappearance (Video)

Simi drags troll who said people prefer upcoming singer, Ayra Starr to her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More