BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s disappearance (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga has broken down in tears following the sudden disappearance of his love interest, Nini.

Saga who obviously lost his vibe since Nini went missing, has continued to search for her with his whole energy.

Ever since her disappearance, he has been knocking on Biggie’s door, lying in front of the diary room, and asking housemates about her whereabouts, while looking lost during gym sessions.

In a recent video, he was captured crying and sulking all alone in the garden.

He recently lost his cool and asked Biggie what he was expected to do with his life in the reality show without Nini.

Last night, he was seen desperately knocking on Biggie’s door to get an answer from him.