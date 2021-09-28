BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, shows off her son’s face for the first time as he turns one

Former BBNaija star, Gifty Powers has shared photos of her son’s face for the first time as he turns a year older.

The proud mother of two shared the photos of her son, Elijah, on her IG page and revealed she suffered four miscarriages before she had him.

She wrote,

“Dear Elijah, God’s favourite friend, birthing you is one of the greatest joys i have ever experienced in my life, and i could never have asked for more. The thought of being called your Mother gives me a googolplex feeling that i will forever cherish.

You’ve brought so much Love, Happiness and Satisfaction into your Father and i eyes and we are so much blessed and proud to have you, Son.

It has always been your father’s wish to have a Son, and there – you came along.

I thank the Lord every day for blessing us with you – it took me 4 miscarriages before you came along – we wailed, we fasted, we prayed, but God knew what he was preparing – indeed our ways are not of God’s but his, and with that, i am so much very thankful.

Thank you for choosing us – the moment i first held you in my arms was the moment that my life, my home changed forever, I was overcome with an insane amount of love for you, you were like the kiss of true love that broke the curse of forever winter in some Disney animated movie or something – that’s the kind of spell you got us under till now.

I can feel a trillion different emotions pumping in me all at the same time right now – it’s amazing, truly.

Now, i know i may not hide/protect you forever (physically tho) – in as much as i would love to, but hey – that would be so selfish of me not to show God’s beautiful creation to the world, and if anyone – i mean ANYONE, tries as much as to think or even as to dream of hurting you both spiritually and physical – (scoffs) then they will know that i serve a LIVING GOD and NEVER A DEAD GOD.

I named you Elijah for a purpose, a reason and so shall you fulfil your mission on earth. You are God’s image, God’s pride, God’s love, God’s anointed son, no evil weapon formed against you shall ever succeed. You will always step forward and never backward.

Just as sugar becomes absorbed into the water, so shall my blessing as your mother absorbs in your life. You are blessed and forever favoured beyond any measure. HAPPY BIRTHDAY My HeartBeat. Mom & Dad”