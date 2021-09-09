BBNaija: Trikytee ties the knot with longtime girlfriend (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, Timmy Sinclair, better known as TrikyTee has reportedly the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

The reality TV star disclosed the good news via his official Instagram page earlier today.

He shared beautiful wedding photos of himself and his wife both rocking wedding outfits and gave it the caption, ”Finally we here…”

Moments after sharing photos of himself and his wife, friends as well as celebrities took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Peter Psquare wrote: “Congratulations.”

Trikytee was one of the top ten housemates in BBNaija ‘ Lockdown’ edition.

The news of his wedding however came as a shock to some of his fans who stated that they were not thinking he would tie the knot soon.

